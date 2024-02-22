Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria

Islam Times - An American military base in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zour province has reportedly come under fresh drone attack.

News sources reported a huge explosion inside this base, the sound of which was heard in the surrounding areas.

There is still no report of damage and possible casualties and no group has yet claimed responsibility for it.

This and several other US military bases in Syria have also come under repeated drone and missile attacks in recent months, mostly claimed by Iraq’s Islamic Resistance.

Resistance groups in Iraq and elsewhere are outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they say is a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.

According to Al-Mayadeen network, the US facility located in the Koniko gas field was targeted by a suicide drone in the early hours of Thursday.