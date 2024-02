Islam Times - 14 Resistance mortar shells hit the Zionist settlement of Nirim, near the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist media reported that 14 mortar shells hit the Zionist settlement of Nirim in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.The media had previously announced the air defense systems in the nearby settlements of the Gaza Strip were activated and the investigation into its cause was started.Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted the Zionist settlements in the north of occupied Palestine with rocket and drone attacks from Thursday morning which led to heavy damages to the occupiers.