Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 00:36

Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, wrote on his personal account in X on Monday that different options are being considered and surprises are on the way to provide support for the oppressed people of Gaza.

Noting that they have high patience, he however said that they attach no significance to “dwarfs”.  

Yemen began a string of attacks against Zionist and Zionist-linked ships in the Red Sea several weeks ago in retaliation to the regime’s crimes against Gazan people.

The Arab country has pledged to keep its maritime siege against the Zionist regime as long as the war in Gaza continues.
