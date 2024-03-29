0
Demonstration against Israel Criminal Attack on Gaza in Jerusalem

Demonstration against Israel Criminal Attack on Gaza in Jerusalem
In a post on X, the group posted footage of Israeli forces grabbing, shoving, and forcibly restraining several demonstrators in Jerusalem’s Paris Square.

The 'Free Jerusalem movement' said that "NOW in Jerusalem: the fascist police of the so-called “only democracy in the Middle East” assaults Israeli activists protesting against the criminal attack on Gaza. They've arrested 5 of us so far, but we will not be silent!
