Demonstration against Israel Criminal Attack on Gaza in Jerusalem
Story Code : 1125775
In a post on X, the group posted footage of Israeli forces grabbing, shoving, and forcibly restraining several demonstrators in Jerusalem’s Paris Square.
The 'Free Jerusalem movement' said that "NOW in Jerusalem: the fascist police of the so-called “only democracy in the Middle East” assaults Israeli activists protesting against the criminal attack on Gaza. They've arrested 5 of us so far, but we will not be silent!