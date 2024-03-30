Peru President’s Home Raided in Luxury Watch Investigation

Islam Times - The home of Peru’s President Dina Boluarte has been raided as part of a continuing corruption investigation linked to undisclosed luxury watches, police said.

About 40 officials were involved in the raid early on Saturday to search for Rolex watches that Boluarte had not declared, the AFP news agency reported, citing a police document.The joint operation between police and the prosecutor’s office was broadcast on local television channel Latina. Televised images showed government agents from an investigative team breaking into the president’s residence with a sledgehammer, The Associated Press reported.As government agents surrounded the house in the Surquillo district of the capital, Lima, officers blocked oncoming traffic. The president did not appear to be home at the time.The raid “is for the purpose of search and seizure,” police said of the operation authorized by the judiciary at the request of the attorney general’s office, Al Jazeera reported.The authorities this month launched an investigation into Boluarte after local news outlet La Encerrona reported that the president had worn various Rolex watches at official events.Responding to questions about how she could afford such expensive timepieces on a public salary, she said they were a product of working hard since she was 18 years old, and reportedly urged the media not to delve into personal matters.Attorney General Juan Villena this week criticized Boluarte’s request to delay her appearance before the court for two weeks, emphasizing her obligation to cooperate with the investigation and provide proof of purchase for her watches.Boluarte, 61, has staunchly defended herself.Boluarte came to power in July 2021 as vice president and social inclusion minister, and then took office as president in December 2022 after former President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, leading to his quick removal and arrest.At least 49 people were killed in the protests that followed.