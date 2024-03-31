0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 14:04

Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone

Story Code : 1126066
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
A veto by Austria however means the new status will not apply to land routes, after Vienna expressed concerns over a potential influx of asylum seekers.

Despite the partial membership, the lifting of controls at the two countries' air and sea borders is of significant symbolic value.

Admission to Schengen is an "important milestone" for Bulgaria and Romania, symbolizing a "question of dignity, of belonging to the European Union", according to foreign policy analyst Stefan Popescu.

"Any Romanian who had to walk down a lane separate from other European citizens felt being treated differently," he told AFP.

With Bulgaria and Romania arriving joining Sunday, the Schengen zone will comprise 29 members -- 25 of the 27 European Union member states as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Romania's government said Schengen rules would apply to four sea ports and 17 airports, with the country's Otopeni airport near the capital Bucharest serving as the biggest hub for Schengen flights.

Bulgaria and Romania both hope to fully integrate into Schengen by the end of the year, but Austria has so far relented only on air and sea routes.

Created in 1985, the Schengen area allows more than 400 million people to travel freely without internal border controls.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
Islamic Republic Marks 45th Anniversary
31 March 2024
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Over 400 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Siege of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
31 March 2024
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
Putin Signs Decree on Spring Draft to Armed Forces
31 March 2024
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
Audit: Pentagon Overspent $400 Million in Ukraine Aid
30 March 2024
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
Malaysia Arrests “Israeli” with 6 Guns in Possession
30 March 2024
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay
30 March 2024
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
What’s Behind Palestinian Resistance Leaders’ Tehran Visit?
30 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Massive Participation in Quds Day
30 March 2024
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’
30 March 2024
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
Saudi Arabia, Some Other Arab Countries "Ready to Fully Recognize" Israel: Biden Claims
30 March 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top
30 March 2024
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
29 March 2024