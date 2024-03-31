0
Sunday 31 March 2024 - 22:48

Iran Raps Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Tents

Story Code : 1126136
In a post on his X account on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lashed out at the Zionist regime for committing gruesome war crimes in the Gaza Strip before the eyes of the world.

He said the “child murdering Zionist regime” has mocked all international rules and regulations by bombing the tents of displaced Palestinian people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

“The immediate prevention of the continuation of these crimes as well as legal and judicial prosecution of the Zionist criminals are among the definite responsibilities of the international bodies and institutions and also the world public opinion’s demands,” he said.

Kanaani also warned the “hypocritical sponsors” of the Zionist regime that the shame of Israel’s barbaric crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip will cast an indelible stigma upon them.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Sunday that Israel has committed “a new massacre by bombing the tents of journalists and displaced people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital”.

The Israeli regime’s air force targeted two tents with two air strikes inside the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound which had a lot of Palestinians seeking refuge. It was also the place where journalists worked. The tents that were stuck were next to each other, resulting in casualties.

At least 32,782 Palestinians have been killed and 75,298 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
