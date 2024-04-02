0
Tuesday 2 April 2024 - 07:33

Netanyahu Undergoes Surgery

Story Code : 1126247
Netanyahu Undergoes Surgery
The “Israeli” prime minister’s office said a hernia was found during a “routine checkup” on Saturday, confirming that the 74-year-old leader would be briefly incapacitated during surgery on Sunday night. Netanyahu’s deputy and close ally, Yariv Levin, who is also the entity’s so-called justice minister, temporarily filled his role during the procedure.
 
Early on Monday morning, Netanyahu’s office said that the surgery had been successful and that he was “in good shape and beginning to recover”.
 
Ahead of the procedure, Netanyahu held a press conference indicating that his condition was not serious. “I assure you that I will get through this treatment successfully and return to action very quickly,” the "Israeli" leader told reporters.
 
A hernia is an opening or weakness in the muscle wall, which allows internal tissue or organ, usually abdominal, to protrude outward. Netanyahu’s doctors, however, did not say where exactly the hernia had been discovered.
 
The “Israeli” entity’s longest-serving leader, now into his sixth term, underwent heart surgery last July, during which he was fitted with a pacemaker. On that occasion Levin also served as acting prime minister while Netanyahu was incapacitated.
 
Netanyahu’s latest health concern comes as the entity continues to wage war against Hamas in Gaza. The prime minister has vowed to eliminate the Palestinian resistance group in the aftermath of the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 in which some 1,200 people were killed and dozens taken captives. The “Israeli” aggression has inflicted heavy damage on Gaza, leaving at least 32,000 people martyred, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
 
On Sunday, Netanyahu reiterated his resolve to achieve a “victory”, revealing that he had already approved an “operational plan” for a renewed push into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
NATO Builds Its Policy under US Command, Top Security Official Says
2 April 2024
Yemeni Top Official: This Year
Yemeni Top Official: This Year's World Quds Day Specific; Due to Indescribable Crimes in Gaza
2 April 2024
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
Israel Launches New Military Aggression on Syria
2 April 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
1 April 2024
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
No Sense of Life: “Israel” Withdraws from Al-Shifa Hospital after Committing Horrible Massacres
1 April 2024
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes
1 April 2024
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah
1 April 2024
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
IRGC Vows to Protect National Interests in Islamic Republic Day Statement
31 March 2024
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
Research Shows UK Conservatives Set for Worst Election Result Yet
31 March 2024
Trump Warns Americans
Trump Warns Americans 'Won't Have A Country' If He Loses in November
31 March 2024
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
Netherlands to Field Patriot Missiles Close to Russian Border
31 March 2024
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
Bulgaria, Romania Join Europe’s Visa-Free Zone
31 March 2024