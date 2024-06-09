Iran Decries UNSC’s Inaction on Israeli War Crimes

Islam Times - A muted response from the UN Security Council to the Zionist regime’s war crimes against Gaza has shifted the burden towards nations and NGOs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said, calling for a boycott of Israeli products.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani abhorred the Israeli regime’s onslaught against Gaza which has claimed over 36,000 Palestinian lives over the past 245 days.He said months of inaction from the world governments and the UN Security Council on the Israeli regime’s war crimes has increased the responsibility of the nations and non-governmental organizations to support the Palestinian people.“An embargo on Zionist commodities and companies is the easiest job, but yet very effective,” the spokesperson added.At least 36,731 people have been killed and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.The UN has decided to add the Israeli army to the blacklist of those who harm children in conflict, a move human rights leaders say is “thoroughly justified”.