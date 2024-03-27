0
Wednesday 27 March 2024 - 23:42

Number of Those Injured in Moscow Attack Rises to 360

Story Code : 1125335
Number of Those Injured in Moscow Attack Rises to 360
"As of Wednesday morning, 360 people, including 11 children, have been injured in the terrorist attack," a health emergency official said.

As many as 92 people injured in the attack have been hospitalized, while 63 people have been already discharged, with 205 others receiving outpatient treatment, the official added, TASS reported.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters on Tuesday that the number of people hurt in the attack had been growing as people recovered from the initial shock.

A gang of terrorists attacked the concert venue just outside of Moscow late on March 22. At least 139 people are reported so far to have been killed in the deadly attack. Eleven suspects in the attack have been apprehended, including all four gunmen, who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they were attempting to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
27 March 2024
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
27 March 2024
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
27 March 2024
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
27 March 2024
“Israel” Massacres Seven Medical Staff in An Attack on An Emergency Center in South Lebanon
“Israel” Massacres Seven Medical Staff in An Attack on An Emergency Center in South Lebanon
27 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Hit “Israeli” Air Base, Military Site with Drones
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Hit “Israeli” Air Base, Military Site with Drones
27 March 2024
Trump: ‘Israel’ Made A Big Mistake
Trump: ‘Israel’ Made A Big Mistake
27 March 2024
Iran Will Not Hesitate to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Will Not Hesitate to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
26 March 2024
Kyiv Admits Feeling West’s Unwillingness to Help Ukraine
Kyiv Admits Feeling West’s Unwillingness to Help Ukraine
26 March 2024
IRGC Military Advisor Martyred in US Attack on Syria
IRGC Military Advisor Martyred in US Attack on Syria
26 March 2024
Hamas Chief: UNSC Resolution Shows ‘Unprecedented Isolation’ of Israel
Hamas Chief: UNSC Resolution Shows ‘Unprecedented Isolation’ of Israel
26 March 2024
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
26 March 2024